Memorial to be unveiled for fallen Worcester firefighter on anniversary of his death

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorial will be unveiled Monday for fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy on the one year anniversary of his death.

Community members, including Mayor Joseph M. Petty, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr., New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Fire Chief Michael Lavoie and City Councilor-at-Large Kate Toomey, will gather at the Webster Square Fire Station on Monday at 6 p.m. for Roy’s memorial unveiling.

Roy was killed in the line of duty while battling a fire at 7 Lowell St. on Dec. 9, 2018.

Construction of his memorial was made possible through a generous donation from the Kraft Family Foundation.

