HOUSTON (WHDH) — A Houston shooting range has banned two men for life due to an alarming selfie attempt.

A former customer brought in his weapon for him and his friend to shoot at Top Gun Range when he decided to take out his cell phone to snap some pictures.

Surveillance video showed one of the men taking a picture with his gun before he put it up to his friends head for a photo of him.

A range safety officer immediately noticed the action and pushed the man’s hand onto the counter to get the gun away from the friend’s head.

The range wrote on Facebook that the men were given a safety brief before taking their post in the range and still broke the rules.

