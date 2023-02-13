HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men faced a judge Monday after authorities said they allegedly surrounded a police cruiser and shot it with a BB gun over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened on Main Street in Hyannis around 11 p.m. when Jordan Berrio, 29, and Robert Carver, 50, allegedly boxed in an unmarked Barnstable police cruiser. Police said the two shot the driver’s side window and door, damaging the cruiser.

Officers said the men sped away, but were later tracked down and taken into custody a short time later.

Berrio and Carver were both charged with a list of charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police.

