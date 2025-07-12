SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police say two men from Boston are facing criminal charges after the U-Haul truck they were using to illegally dump trash along the MBTA’s ROW in Somerville became stuck on Thursday night.

The men, ages 45 and 49, were arrested and transit police say they will seek restitution for the cost of the clean-up.

No additional information was immediately available.

