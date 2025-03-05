DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for two people they say are responsible for an armed home invasion in Dorchester Monday.

At around 4:20 p.m., two men allegedly posed as city workers to enter an elderly person’s home on Adams Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

A police report says the suspects aggressively restrained him, trying to tie his ankles together with a clear plastic bag and place a piece of gray duct tape over his mouth.

Police say the man was able to fend off the suspects who then pulled a gun, reportedly pointing it at his head, and ran out of the apartment.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects, one is a heavier set man dressed like a construction worker at the time, wearing a hard hat and high-visibility yellow jacket.

The other suspect was a man wearing a Red Sox jacket with a black jacket at the time of the incident.

The victim in the case suffered minor injuries but ultimately declined medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4335 or anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. They can also text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

