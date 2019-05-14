Men wanted in deadly Malden shooting arrested in California

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Two Malden men wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a Salem man in March have been arrested in California, authorities announced Tuesday.

Yahia Mastouri, 18, Josue Espada, 20, are in custody in Los Angeles and are waiting to be extradited back to Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a joint press release.

Mastouri and Espada are facing charges in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jeury Batista.

Local law enforcement officials say they were recently informed by United States Marshals that the Los Angeles Police Department had encountered two men during an unrelated criminal investigation who they believed to be Mastouri and Espada.

The suspects were arrested at a Los Angeles-area hotel after being positively identified by detectives and troopers investigating Batista’s murder.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Bowdoin Apartments on March 2 found Batista suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the shooting was the result of a suspected drug transaction.

Mastouri is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault with intent to rob and unlawful possession of a firearm. Espada is charged with accessory after the fact.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against both suspects.

