Men who rescued college student from explosive head-on wreck hailed as heroes

DUBLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A pair of heroes were honored Friday for frantically working to save the life of an 18-year-old college student who was involved in a fiery, explosive head-on crash in New Hampshire in January.

The horrifying crash was caught on camera by two men who pulled over to help save Sam LaChance’s life on Route 101 in Dublin.

LaChance was headed back to Keene State College to begin his second semester when he collided with a tractor-trailer. He suffered a fractured foot, a ruptured spleen, and burns.

The video showed a massive fireball erupt after LaChance veered into the opposite travel lane and hit a tractor-trailer truck.

Marc A. Cramer and Mark G. Cramer both ran into the flames to rescue LaChance without hesitation. They were hailed as heroes during a special ceremony at the Dublin Community Center.

LaChance, who was released from a Boston hospital in late February, said he wanted to publically thank the men for their selfless deed.

“I feel so thankful. I’m standing here. Everyone here has helped so much with that,” he said. “I’m so incredibly thankful.”

