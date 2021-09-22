(WHDH) — Two men who stumbled upon a car with a “free” sign on it reportedly drove the vehicle to a nearby Mississippi county before finding a body in its trunk on Sunday.

The men discovered the car in Byram with the key inside and drove it to a family member’s home in Copiah County before looking inside the trunk and finding a body, Coroner Ellis Stuart told WLBT.

The body was identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrillis, who had been in there for several days without clothes, Stuart added.

Byram Police Chief David Errington told the local news station that the vehicle belonged to Mccrillis, who was last seen alive on Friday night.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Mccrillis.

An investigation remains ongoing.

