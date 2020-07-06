Mendon church holding vigil after Black Lives Matter banner ripped in half

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mendon church is holding a vigil Monday after their Black Lives Matter banner was ripped last week.

The banner at the Unitarian Universalist Church was ripped in two on Friday, the church said.

“This morning we are disappointed to see that our BLACK LIVES MATTER banner ripped in two,” the church posted on Facebook. “This only strengthens our resolve to rehang the banner and voice our support for Black Lives Matter.”

Police said they are investigating and looking for information on any suspicious people who may have been in the area between 7 p.m. July 2 and 11 a.m. July 3.

