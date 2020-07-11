Mendon church holds rally after Black Lives Matter banner torn down

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Churchgoers and community members rallied behind a Mendon church after its Black Lives Matter banner was ripped down last week, raising a new banner on Saturday.

Rev. Ralph Clarke said the Unitarian Universalist Church will re-hang the sign as many times as necessary.

“The message is important enough that it has to be there and I think we have to let people know we are glad to dialogue with them, but we will not have our banner destroyed,” Clarke said. “The message is too important, it must be spoken.”

Kevin Wheeler, who is black, attended the rally after he said he was attacked because of the color of his skin at a local restaurant. He said he was glad to see people turning out to support the message.

“It shows i have allies. It shows we actually have allies that people that have our back, that we’re being understood or people want to understand us and they want to make change,” Wheeler said.

