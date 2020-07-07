Mendon church, South Boston couple targeted for hanging Black Lives Matter banners

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mendon church and a South Boston couple targeted for their show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement say it only strengthens their resolve.

The Unitarian Universalist Church hung a Black Lives Matter banner on the front of their establishment but church members found it ripped in two on Friday morning.

They contacted the police and say they plan on rehanging the banner.

The church is also holding a vigil Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the community to come together for a moment of silence and reflection following this incident.

In South Boston, Peter Bennett and his husband had put up a Black Lives Matter sign outside their window and later found a note taped to their door that read, “White lives matter also,” followed by an expletive.

“I think that, from out experiences here, we’ve noticed that there’s a lot of racial undertones that occur within this community,” Bennett said.

He add that he put up the banner to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and that’s why he feels he was targeted. Bennett also believes the phrase is misunderstood.

“Black lives matter just as much as any lives matter,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is saying, ‘No, all lives don’t matter.’ I think that, right now, Black lives just need more attention, and just to try to get that message across seems to be really challenging.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)