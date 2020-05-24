Mendon drive-in theater re-opening tonight with midnight double feature

The owners of the Mendon Twin Drive-In aren’t wasting any time: When the clock strikes midnight tonight and the state allows drive-in movie theaters to re-open, dinosaurs will roar and Transylvanians will dance on the site’s big screens.

“We’re excited. We sold out the first two nights immediately,” said co-owner Dave Andelman. “But I don’t think I’ll be relieved until everyone is in their car safe, watching a move, smiling and enjoying soda and popcorn.”

Andelman said tickets for shows tonight and Monday night sold out in fewer than 24 hours. Tonight’s double feature is Jurassic Park and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The drive-in is at reduced capacity for social distancing and has set up other changes for safety, Andelman said.

“We eliminated every other parking spot. We used fences, poles, cones everything we could to create 6 feet of distance,” Andelman said. “Plexiglass, bins for credit cards, online ticketing, we knew we were ready.”

“We’ve always had obstacles in this country, we’ve always gotten past them,” Andelman added. “What is more American than a drive-in movie theater to lead our charge back?