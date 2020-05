MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local drive-in is ready to start screenings the very minute they’re allowed to resume.

The Mendon Twin Drive-In will begin showing movies just after midnight Sunday, the first day it can legally reopen.

Owners say they plan to block every other parking space and enforce other social distancing measures.

