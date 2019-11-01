Mendon man wins $1M scratch ticket prize for 2nd time in 18 months

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mendon man recently won $1 million on a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket for the second time in 18 months.

Rolf Rhodes won his most recent prize in the “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” game, the lottery announced. He reportedly chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000.

Rhodes purchased the winning ticket at Imperial Gas and Country Store on Millville Road in Mendon.

The lottery says Rhodes won his first $1 million prize in the “Hit $1,000” $10 instant game on May 22, 2018. He opted to receive that prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.

That ticket was purchased at Mac Package Store on Prospect Street in Milford.

Three $4 million prizes and seven additional $1 million prizes are still available in the “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” game, according to the lottery.

