BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of late Boston Mayor Thomas Menino distributed care packages full of food and other essential household items to 300 families in need on Christmas Eve.

The family teamed up with dozens of local volunteers to help those in need enjoy a nice meal this Christmas.

“I think this year more than any year, people could use a little help and it’s really nice to do it around the Christmas holiday,” said volunteer Maura Vilafer.

Thomas Menino started the drive more than 20 years ago and his wife, children, and grandchildren continue the tradition each year.

“My dad started 28 years ago. He just came up here because he knew what the community needed. They needed someone they could count on,” said Thomas Menino Jr.

Approximately 1,800 people will be fed through the food distributed by the Menino family and volunteers, according to Menino.

“Today with a little snow coming down, that’s him, that’s him up there happy to be part of this. It makes us, our family very happy,” he said.

Current Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was also in attendance, saying she was honored to be a part of the event.

“To be here with the Menino family and see so many community members out, it is a tradition that I am very excited to carry on,” said Wu.

