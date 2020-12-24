Menino family donates baskets of food and essentials to 250 families in need for the holidays

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Menino family donated baskets of food and household essentials to 250 families in Dorchester on Thursday just in time for the holidays.

The family began passing out toys for the holidays 27 years ago but wanted to do something different this year because of the pandemic.

Thomas Menino Jr., the son of the late former mayor of Boston, said local business also donated to the effort.

