BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of former Boston Mayor Tom Menino are keeping their tradition of holding an annual toy drive in Dorchester to help make sure kids have something to open on Christmas.

Eight years after his passing, a crowd of area residents turned out to collect gifts for their little ones at the event, supported by a fund in his name.

Menino’s wife, Angela, said the event was one of her husband’s favorite parts of the holiday season.

“Tom used to love to come here, he’d come home after and he’d be beaming because he felt he had brought a little joy into some children’s lives,” she said.

