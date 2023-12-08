Members of the Boston Jewish community gathered on Boston Common Thursday night to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were on hand for the fortieth public menorah lighting organized by Chabad of Boston.

Local Jewish leaders said they hope the holiday can shine a positive light with antisemitism on the rise, with this year’s large 22-foot tall menorah leading the way.

The city is seeing a surge in public Hanukkah displays, with many in the Jewish community planning to light their menorahs in visible places to express and share their pride.

“There’s no better time to be proud to be Jewish, to be proud to support Israel, and to be in a city where we should be proud of our identity and be public about our identity,” said Robert Trestan, Vice President of the of the Anti-Defamation League.

Hanukkah will be celebrated through Friday, Dec. 15.

