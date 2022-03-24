(WHDH) — Looking to make some extra money? If so, you could get paid $12,000 to grow a mullet.

Men’s grooming platform, Rooftopsquad.com, recently announced that it wants to hire a “Mullet Master” to grow the iconic ‘80s hairstyle as a key part of a study aimed at determining if “mullet discrimination” is common in 2022.

The candidate who is hired by the platform will be required to shave their head and then grow a mullet, documenting their entire experience for the male grooming website. They will also be asked to share monthly blog posts detailing their experience of growing and having a mullet, how they maintain it, grooming recommendations, and whether they encounter mullet discrimination of any form.

The employment period will last a year, but the candidate will be offered a $5,000 bonus if they chose to keep the mullet for the foreseeable future.

Applicants must be 18 and over and can be from anywhere in the world as the job can be carried out remotely. Applications for the job close on April 15.

Anyone wishing to apply for the role can do so here.

