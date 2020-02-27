An upcoming menswear designer is being recognized for his unique London College of Fashion graduate collection.

Harikrishnan, a student at the college, created a line of inflatable, latex bottoms to match cropped jackets.

He told Dezeen, an architecture and design magazine, that he came up with the idea by wondering what he looked like from his dog’s perspective down on the floor.

Harikrishnan’s collection was presented alongside 19 others as part of the college’s MA20 show.

