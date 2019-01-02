BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont mental health worker who admitted to sexually assaulting a patient at a private psychiatric hospital has been sentenced to four to 15 years in prison.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports 49-year-old Robert Havens, of Brattleboro, pleaded guilty last year to sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and obstruction of justice. As part of a plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed.

Also, Havens must undergo treatment and register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Havens began a sexual relationship with a girl in March 2017 while she was a patient at the Brattleboro Retreat. Authorities say Havens continued the relationship after the girl was released from the center.

Havens was placed on leave when he was charged.

