‘Mentally unfit’: Mass. congressman in favor of removing Trump from office

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - After a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch on Thursday announced that he is in favor of invoking the 25th amendment to remove the president from office before his term ends on January 20 to prevent additional damage from being inflicted.

“I am stunned by the behavior of the president and the circumstances that he provoked yesterday that allowed four people to lose their lives and the U.S. Capitol to be overcome by violence,” Lynch said in a statement. “I do support beginning the procedures of invoking the 25th amendment or drawing up articles of impeachment to limit his ability to cause any further damage to the country.”

Lynch urged his colleagues to step up in support of impeachment, even though it’s a long-shot to pass with just 13 days remaining in Trump’s presidency.

“We would need a significant number of cabinet members to come forward and say the president is mentally unfit and join with the House and Senate in drafting a petition of disability,” Lynch added. “While it is extremely unlikely that this process could succeed within 13 days, it would still send a clear message to other government agencies to resist any questionable or momentous instructions President Trump may give that would put the lives of Americans in peril or threaten our National Security.”

If Trump was impeached and removed from the White House, the Senate could vote to disqualify him from ever holding federal office again.

A growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials have told CNN that they believe Trump should be removed as soon as possible.

The nation’s largest manufacturing association has also called on Vice President Mike Pence to consider removing Trump from office.

