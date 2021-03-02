Merck to help competitor Johnson & Johnson produce its COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical company Merck will help competitor Johnson & Johnson produce its COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership President Biden is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon, according to media reports.

The Washington Post reported that Biden administration officials “began scouring the country for additional manufacturing capacity after they realized in the first days of the administration that Johnson & Johnson had fallen behind in vaccine production” and ultimately sought out a deal with Merck, which is one of the largest vaccine-makers in the world but came up short in its own bid to develop an immunization against COVID-19.

Under the deal, according to the newspaper, Merck will dedicate two U.S. facilities to the Johnson & Johnson shots.

