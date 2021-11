MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A merlin with an injured wing was found in a driveway in Medford.

The bird was transported to Tufts Wildlife Clinic for treatment, according to Medford Animal Control.

Merlins, formerly known as pigeon hawks, are the second-smallest falcons in Massachusetts.

