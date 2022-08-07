MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - The Merrimac Fire Department battled a three-alarm blaze in a single-family home Sunday.

At about 2:15 p.m., Merrimac Fire received a 911 call reporting a structure fire. The first arriving firefighters were met with heavy flames, so the fire reached three alarms. Additional equipment and personnel also responded to the scene. The flames from the home caught nearby brush and wood, spreading rapidly before Merrimac Fire and other groups put out the flames.

Three firefighters went to area hospitals– two for injuries sustained during the blaze and another for a heart-related medical emergency.

The home is expected to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

