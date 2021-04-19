Merrimac firefighters reunite with man whose life they saved

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - The Merrimac Fire Department received recognition for their life-saving actions when they got the chance to reunite with a man whose life they saved after a serious crash in November.

The first responders spent more than an hour working to free David Lesicza after he crashed his car into a guardrail and became trapped inside.

The guardrail pierced through his driver’s side door and Lesicza was airlifted to the hospital.

He said he would not be standing and walking today without the dedication of those firefighters.

“You guys saved my life and thanks seems so mundane. It seems like such a lackluster word, but thank you so much,” he said.

He thankfully made a full recovery thanks to the life-saving efforts of the fire department.

Lesicza presented each of the firefighters with a thank you card for helping him through that day.

