Merrimac man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A Merrimac man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with trafficking more than 20 grams of fentanyl, the Massachusetts State Police Department says.

Police that pulled over a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta about 2:40 a.m. on Route 495 Northbound with a plate light out determined the operator, James Whitmyer, 51, had an outstanding warrant for possession of fentanyl.

Whitmyer was placed under arrest and, during a search, police located more than $1,900 in cash in his pocket. Additionally, during an inventory of his motor vehicle, the trooper located more than 20 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl and three pills believed to be Oxycodone, police say.

Whitmyer was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and possession of a Class B substance.

He was held without bail pending his arraignment in Newbury District Court.

