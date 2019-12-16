Merrimac man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

A Merrimac man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Cash in a Flash” game.

Dennis Cronin of Merrimac will receive the $1 million cash prize (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket at The New Old Oak Bar on East Main Street in Merrimac.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are five additional $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in the “Cash in a Flash” $10 instant.

