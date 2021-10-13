MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Merrimac police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kelen “Kelly” Albuquerque has not been seen since Tuesday when relatives say she did not come home on the school bus, according to a release issued by the department.

Police say she may be in Woburn with a 17-year-old boy. They believe she may have other connections in Peabody.

Kelly is described as being about 5 feet tall and weighing between 90 and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The Pentucket High School freshman was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and a necklace that says “Kelen.” She was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 978-346-8321.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)