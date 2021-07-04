MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly forced their way into a home and repeatedly assaulted a woman in Merrimac on Saturday night, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a woman in distress in the area of Hillside Ave. around 11:10 p.m. found a woman who told police she was awakened by a man in her bedroom armed with a knife.

The woman told police the suspect allegedly threatened her with the knife and repeatedly assaulted her, the DA’s office said. At some point, she was able to flee the scene to a nearby home, where she called police to report the incident.

She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released, according to the DA.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s.

“This is an active investigation which means there are more questions than answers right now,” said Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. “I can assure the community that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to locate this suspect as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)