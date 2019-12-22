Merrimac woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A Merrimac woman is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant game.

Jacquelyn Easton chose to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and said she plans on putting a portion of her winnings toward home renovations.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Richdale in Merrimac Square in Merrimac.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

One $4 million prize and six additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.

