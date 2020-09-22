Merrimack College dorm under quarantine after 17 students test positive for COVID-19

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A dorm on the campus of Merrimack College in North Andover has been placed under quarantine after seventeen students tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

As a result of the positive tests, all students living in Monican Hall have been told to quarantine while the school works to get “a better understanding of the potential number of students affected in the building,” a college spokesperson said in a statement.

Students who live in the dorm can either return home during the isolation period or quarantine in another college-based location.

Through continued testing, the college identified an additional 11 residents of Monican Hall who have tested positive as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

All 266 Monican Hall residents are in isolation or quarantine. Over 250 of which are doing so off of the campus, according to a statement released later in the evening.

The college has not yet announced when the students will be allowed back into their dorm.

The campus remains open and classes are being held as scheduled.

