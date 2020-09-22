Merrimack College dorm under quarantine after 5 students test positive for COVID-19

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A dorm on the campus of Merrimack College in North Andover has been placed under quarantine after five students tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

As result of the positive tests, all students living in Monican Hall have been told to quarantine while the school works to get “a better understanding of the potential number of students affected in the building,” a college spokesperson said in a statement.

Students who live in the dorm can either return home during the isolation period or quarantine in another college-based location.

No additional students outside of Monican Hall have tested positive for the virus in the past 10 days.

The college has not yet announced when the students will be allowed back into their dorm.

The campus remains open and classes are being held as scheduled.

