Merrimack College hockey player accused of assaulting student in dorm room

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Merrimack College hockey player is facing criminal charges after authorities say he assaulted a female student in his dorm room.

August Von Ungern-Sternberg was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court on charges including assault and battery on a family/household member, witness intimidation, and resisting arrest, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

A judge ordered Von Ungern-Sternberg to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and witness, stay away from Merrimack College, undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation, check in once a week with probation, and complete any other treatment deemed necessary.

Von Ungern-Sternberg’s bail was set at $2,500.

He is due back in court on Oct. 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

