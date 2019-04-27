Merrimack College student seriously injured in fall from dorm window

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Merrimack College student was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter after falling out of a third-floor dorm window Saturday.

The victim, whose name was not released, plunged from a window at the Monican Centre residence hall.

He suffered serious injuries. His condition was not immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

