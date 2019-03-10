Merrimack, NH man accused of impersonating police officer

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, NH man was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation following accusations that he was impersonating a police officer.

Police say they received several reports that someone may be impersonating an officer after the suspect, Obadiah Croteau, had been seen on several occasions driving a green Dodge Charger with a light bar on the top of the vehicle, which made the vehicle look like a New Hampshire State Police cruiser.

The vehicle had been spotted at accident scenes in Merrimack after callers who had called 9-1-1 thought an officer was on the scene when officers had not actually arrived.

During these incidents, Croteau was reportedly wearing a security uniform and, police say, he pretended to be a first responder.

In another incident, Croteau is accused of stopping at the scene of a disabled vehicle, identified himself as a roadside service employee, and attempted to get personal information from the driver.

Police say his vehicle also had the same type of equipment normally found in a police cruiser.

Croteau told police his vehicle is owned by his company, Propel Entertainment, which he said provides “executive protection and bodyguard services.” But police say Croteau doesn’t hold a license for security services, which is required under New Hampshire state law.

Police say Croteau also had an ID card printer and several ID cards that identified him as an “executive protection officer” and a “first responder.” He does not have a valid license to provide medical services, officials say.

Croteau is being charged with false impersonation of law enforcement, a felony, as well as other charges. He was released on personal recognizance and is expected to appear in court on March 21.

