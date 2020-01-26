Merrimack, NH man arrested for simple assault, endangering a child due in court

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Merrimack, New Hampshire is scheduled to appear in court after police say he turned himself in for kicking a child in his home.

Erik Jeffrey, 35, is being charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Officers responding to a disturbance at a home on Thursday located on Squire Drive were told that the suspect was involved in an argument with a family member when he kicked a juvenile inside the home, police said.

Officers were granted a warrant for Jeffrey’s arrest and he turned himself in to police, police said.

He was released on personal recognizance, according to police.

He will be arraigned in Merrimack District Court on Tuesday.

