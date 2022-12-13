MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire man was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday on charges that he participated in a global conspiracy to smuggle technology information to Russia.

Alexey Brayman turned himself over to federal authorities and wore red white and blue during his arraignment.

The indictment he was named in allege Brayman helped Russia avoid sanctions by shipping packages full of US technology to nations including Estonia and Germany so they could be forwarded to Russia.

The items, the indictment said, include advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development, and other military and space-based military applications.

The FBI raiding his home months ago. Neighbors said they were aware that his home was searched.

Brayman was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device at his arraignment.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

