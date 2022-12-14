MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) – A Merrimack, New Hampshire man who is charged with participating in a global conspiracy to smuggle technology information to Russia has been released.

Alexey Brayman, who was arraigned in Federal court on Tuesday after turning himself over to federal authorities, was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device, surrender his passport, and adhere to a curfew. He will be allowed to travel to Massachusetts for work.

The indictment he was named in allege Brayman helped Russia avoid sanctions by shipping packages full of US technology to nations including Estonia and Germany so they could be forwarded to Russia.

The items, the indictment said, include advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development, and other military and space-based military applications.

Brayman and the other men accused were allegedly working for Mosow-based companies, operating under the direction of Russian intelligence.

When one of the Russian defendants was stopped at Russia’s border with Estonia, police said they seized thousands of rounds of sniper rifle ammunition and dozens of types of semiconductors.

The FBI raided Brayman’s home in October. Neighbors said they were aware that his home was searched.

Brayman’s attorney said Brayman appears to be a very small player in the operation, if a player at all.

