Merrimack, NH police ask for help finding missing girl

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire are asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Skyler Heselton was reported missing July 9 and was believed to have last been in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Anyone with information about Skyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department at 603-424-3774.

An anonymous tip can be called into the Merrimack Crimeline at 603-424-2424.

