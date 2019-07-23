Merrimack, NH Police Department mourning devoted K9 Pluto

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - The Merrimack, New Hampshire Police Department is mourning its K9 Pluto, who died Monday after being recently diagnosed with cancer.

Master Patrol Officer Stephen Wallin, Pluto’s handler and the officer with whom he lived, said Pluto was one of the best working dogs he had ever seen. Wallin said Pluto’s devotion to his handler and other members of the department was evident in his performance.

Pluto joined the department in 2018 and was one and a half years old.

Police thanked the Fremont Animal Hospital and Rockingham Emergency Vetrinary Hospital for their treatment of Pluto.

