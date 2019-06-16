Merrimack, NH police officer shows off dance moves during road race

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire police officer was definitely enjoying his time on duty Sunday.

While roads were closed off for the annual Rib Fest 5-miler, the unidentified officer made the most of his time directing traffic and showed off some pretty impressive dance moves.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, “Nothing to see here folks! Just our officer enjoying some downtime during a road closure for the Rib Fest 5 Miler. Thank you to all those that were affected by the closure for being patient. Kudos to Millennium Running for hosting another safe race.”

