Merrimack, NH soccer fields damaged by vandals

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Opening Day was canceled at a Merrimack, New Hampshire soccer field Sunday after someone drove their car over the grass, police say.

Deep tire tracks mark the area where vandals drove over the Elbit Park field sometime Saturday night. The field is now closed until further notice as community members try to figure out how to repair the damage.

“I can’t believe people are so irresponsible,” Judy Plourde whose grandchildren play at the park said.

The Merrimack Youth Association pushed Opening Day festivities back last weekend due to weather.

Tom Cataldi whose son plays in the league says he is frustrated that this is happening to the kids again.

“Even though it is something minor like Opening Day for soccer, those kids had their hopes up for it and it is just a shame,” he said.

The MYA has put up barriers and several no parking signs in an attempt to deter more people from driving over the field at night.

“That is great,” Cataldi said. “It is good to see the community coming together especially being from this town my whole life.”

Police say there are no security cameras in the area but, that their investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)