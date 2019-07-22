Merrimack, NH woman allegedly curses out police over report of dog left in car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, NH woman is facing disorderly conduct charges after loudly cursing at police over a report of a dog left in a vehicle Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a parking lot on Continental Boulevard at 6:10 p.m. for reports of a dog left in a vehicle spoke to witnesses and the dog’s owner and determined no crime had taken place, police said. One of the witnesses was unhappy with the result of the investigation and began loudly yelling obscenities at officers in the parking lot and was arrested, according to police.

Joanne Gomes, 49, was charged with disorderly conduct. She is scheduled to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court, Merrimack Division, on July 25.

