Merrimack Valley communities affected by gas explosions get $80M to fix infrastructure

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — The utility blamed for a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts last September has agreed to pay $80 million to three communities to cover the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure torn up during restoration efforts.

The settlement with Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was announced Tuesday at a news conference.

#Breaking: 57 million will go toward road restoration. Lawrence will get 32 million, Andover 14 million and North Andover 11.3 million – the communities will also receive 10 million for expenses and 12.8 million for claims for a total of 80 million pic.twitter.com/iSGZ6QXKjM — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) May 7, 2019

Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan says nearly $62 million of that has already been paid.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says it was the best deal that could be reached and spares taxpayers from bearing the financial burden. The third community affected was North Andover.

Columbia Gas President Mark Kempic called it the “best possible outcome” and thanked the communities for their “strength, patience and resilience.”

One person died, dozens were injured, and thousands were left without gas service for months.

