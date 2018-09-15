Merrimack Valley crews going door-to-door to make sure gas safely turned off

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – Teams of technicians, police and fire crews are going door-to-door in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover to make sure the gas is safely turned off so they can begin the process of getting people back into their homes.

But the lack of information about that process is taking a toll on people’s patience.

“I’m not very happy with it,” said homeowner James Hassam. “I think when they come here and they try to give you answers and tell you they have no answers, that’s kind of unsettling.”

Some homeowners were even stopping in the street to demand answers from anyone representing Columbia Gas.

Local leaders say the teams will continue work around the clock to check on each home until they’ve all been seen.

Once streets are cleared, that’s when people will be told they can return home.

Some residents have already been allowed to return home, just without the gas and electricity.

