Merrimack Valley crews going door-to-door to make sure gas safely turned off

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Teams of technicians police and fire crews are going door-to-door to make sure the gas is safely turned off so they can begin the process of getting people back into their homes throughout Lawrence, North Andover, and Andover.

But the lack of information about that process is taking a toll on people’s patience.

“I’m not very happy with it,” said homeowner James Hassam. “I think when they come here and they try to give you answers and tell you they have no answers, that’s kind of unsettling.”

Some homeowners were even stopping in the street to demand answers from anyone with Columbia Gas.

Local leaders say the teams will continue work around the clock to check on each home.

Once streets are cleared, that’s when people are told they can come home.

Some have been allowed to return home, just without the gas and electricity.

