Merrimack Valley gas disaster investigation on hold due to government shutdown

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal investigation into the Merrimack Valley gas disaster has been brought to a screeching halt because of the partial government shutdown, which has lasted for nearly two weeks.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had been probing the natural gas explosions and fires that rocked North Andover, Andover, and Lawrence in September but that process has been put on hold due to a lapse in funding.

“The unnecessary Trump shutdown is shutting down justice for the residents of the Merrimack Valley impacted by the Columbia Gas disaster,” Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said in a statement. “We need to fund the government and provide the NTSB the resources it needs to complete its investigation and compile a comprehensive account of the safety lapses that led to the deadly disaster in Merrimack Valley.”

One person was killed, about 25 injured and dozens of homes and buildings were damaged in the disaster. Thousands who were left without gas service were forced to live in temporary housing for months.

“Without the results of this investigation, the people of this community cannot hope to move forward,” Markey added. “The residents of Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover have already had to wait too long for answers; they should not have to wait any longer.”

President Donald Trump said he’ll keep the government shut down in the name of border security. He’s demanding billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

