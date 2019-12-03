Merrimack Valley gets pummeled with snow as major storm moves through

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Merrimack Valley continued to get pummeled with snow after some towns received a foot on Monday.

Residents in Andover woke up to about 11 inches of accumulated snow on Tuesday morning.

The flakes that fell in the area on Monday were wet and heavy but the snow seen on Tuesday was light and fluffy, making for an easier shoveling job.

While many people probably don’t want to deal with snow cleanup, plow truck drivers expressed that they’re happy with the storm.

“It’s good ’cause you gotta buy Christmas presents,” one driver said.

Another added, “More snow means more money, so we don’t mind it right now.”

