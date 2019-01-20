Merrimack Valley residents digging out before deep freeze

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Across the Merrimack Valley, crews and residents are digging out before the deep freeze after receiving some of the heaviest snowfall overnight.

“I like to shovel,” one resident said. “I like to work, so I like to shovel.”

Homeowners are racing to clean up as the temperature plummets.

“It’s nothing that major, but tomorrow, you can have some problems if you don’t take care of it right now,” John Rocca said.

As they dig out, residents are grateful the snowfall was not any higher.

“We’re really surprised we didn’t get as much as they predicted, but that’s good,” Cheryl Rocca said. “We can go to work tomorrow.”

